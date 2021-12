CHESAPEAKE, Va - 64 westbound in Chesapeake will be closing overnight for more work on the High Rise Expansion project.

64 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. tomorrow and traffic will be detoured at George Washington Highway.

From George Washington Highway the detour will continue onto Military Hwy to 464 southbound then you’ll make your way back to 64 westbound.

