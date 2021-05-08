High-speed police chase in Perquimans County ends in crash

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. - A high-speed police chase on Friday ended in a crash in downtown Hertford.

Officials say at 11:34 a.m., a trooper requested assistance from local law enforcement after attempting to make a traffic stop on Ocean Highway.

The trooper says the vehicle that he attempted to stop, fled the scene at high speed into opposing lanes of traffic before traveling down side roads.

A Perquimans deputy nearby located the vehicle on New Hope Road and attempted to stop the vehicle, but officials say the driver did not cooperate.

Officials say the high-speed chase continued through Winfall and into downtown Hertford where the driver struck a vehicle in the 300 block of Church Street and continued at a high rate of speed through town.

The vehicle stopped behind a home near the 600 block of Church Street where police say the passenger immediately surrendered, and the driver of the vehicle ran.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended near State Employees Credit Union after a foot chase.

No injuries were reported as a result of this high-speed chase.