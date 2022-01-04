Watch
Highway 12 closed near Rodanthe, NC, high tide to worsen conditions

Posted at 10:34 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 11:42:46-05

RODANTHE, NC - Highway 12 in Rodanthe has been closed for hours due to the conditions at the breach in Mirlo.

The highway is closed between the Basnight Bridge, Rodanthe, and on Orcracoke Island.

Crews are currently on the scene attempting to help as the conditions worsen.

The tide has receded and crews are clearing and placing sand for a protective dune.

Crews will be reassessing conditions after the high tide cycle has passed in order to clear and reopen areas that have been closed.

They hope to have it reopen this afternoon.

Updates from NCDOT NC12 via Twitter:

