Hiring event in Virginia Beach aims to provide networking opportunities to veterans, active military & spouses

Matt Rourke/AP
A now hiring sign is posted on the side of a road in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 7:54 AM, Feb 21, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – “Hire Vets Now,” a hiring event jointly hosted by NAS Oceana FFSC and the Virginia Chamber Foundation, is being held this week. It aims to introduce military personnel to prospective employers.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Chamber Foundation says event organizers hope it will be an opportunity for veterans, active military personnel and their spouses to network with employers in the state.

Employers that plan on attending include the City of Virginia Beach, Damuth Trane, Q.E.D. Systems Inc. and more.

“Hire Vets Now” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the NAS Oceana Conference Center, located at 906 G Ave., Building 480 in Virginia Beach.

The event is free to attend and lunch will be provided.

To register, click here.

