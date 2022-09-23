La Selecta has served Hampton Roads Latinos for years helping community connect with roots, and each other

NORFOLK, Va. - For more than a decade a radio station has served the Latinos of Hampton Roads.

La Selecta is the seven cities’ only full-time Hispanic radio station and for Hispanic Heritage month we sat down with the voices behind the airwaves at La Selecta where they pour their love and energy into their station.

But what I found out was that it’s not just about bringing Latino listeners the rhythms of their homelands it’s about so much more.

"You’re listening to DJ Mangú."

Jhirber “Mangú” Galva is the owner and host of La Selecta in Norfolk.

“Being able to create what they call the theater of the mind be able to create something without being able to see it just by listening to it,” said DJ Mangú.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, he came to the U.S. to join the Navy.

And after serving for a decade, he says he fell in love with Virginia and his part-time passion, radio.

“There has been something about entertaining people,” said Galva. “Since I was a kid, I remember always coming up with ideas to make everybody laugh and have a good time.”

And sixteen years later, Mangú and his cohosts have continued to serve Hampton Roads Latinos.

“Nacemos con la música. Hay muy pocas personas no escuchan música que son hispanos. Es más, no creo que hay.”

TRANS: “We’re born with music. There are very few people Hispanic people that don’t listen to music. In fact, I don’t think they exist.”

They share the sounds of bachata, merengue, cumbia, and all the different homelands people left long ago.

The songs keep them connected with their countries.

La Selecta's format also includes news, informative content, entertainment, and they even take calls and texts from listeners on-air, in real-time.

Helping Latinos with all their questions-from which stores carry plátanos (plantains), to where their kids can get vaccinated.

“Sometimes it feels like if you don't tell them, they're not going to know because they're not going to find out anywhere else,” said Galva. “They view us as friends, they listen to us.”

It’s a big responsibility, but one he and his colleagues accept with great care.

“Estamos lejos de nuestro país. Se vuelve un poco difícil a veces,” dijo. “Y algunos, no todos, pero algunos no tienen la posibilidad de volver a su país, y una canción que te conecte con tu país es extremadamente importante.”

TRANS: “We’re far from our countries. It can be hard sometimes,” he said. “And not everyone can return to their countries. But a song that can connect you is extremely important.”

“I want them to feel like they have somebody there with them. Like I'm there with them,” he said. “Whatever you need. I'm here for you. I love that seriously. I do. I love that.”