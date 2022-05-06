Historic Jamestown threatened by flooding, now considered an endangered historic site

JAMESTOWN, Va. - Historic Jamestown, a prominent landmark in Hampton Roads, is under threat due to climate change.

David Givens, the director of archaeology at Jamestown Rediscovery, said the three main issues are rainwater flooding, tidal flooding and ground water seepage.

Givens said Jamestown Rediscovery is starting a project on Monday to help reinforce the 6-foot seawall that was built nearly 120 years ago.

That project is costing the Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation around $2 million, but they’re hoping the added material will help the erosion and damage caused by tidal flooding.

Of the 22.5 acres, 8 acres are already underwater. The Pitch & Tar swamp cuts directly through the island.

Givens said 100 years ago, that area was farmland.

The National Trust recently named Historic Jamestown as one of the 11 most endangered historic sites in the nation due to climate change concerns.