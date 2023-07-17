Watch Now
Historic Ship in Yorktown offers free tours this weekend

The Schooner Virginia offers free deck tours.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 12:46:27-04

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Schooner Virginia is offering free deck tours in Historic Yorktown.

The ship serves the Nauticus Foundation as an education platform to engage the Hampton Roads community, according to Visit Yorktown Virginia. The ship's goal is to deliver hands on maritime learning. The Schooner Virginia is a reproduction of the last tall sail vessel built for the Virginia Pilot Association that sailed 1917-1926.

Tours are July 21-23:

  • Friday, July 21 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 22 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Schooner also has $60 sailing trips:

  • Friday, July 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.
