History made: Female officer promoted to Deputy Chief in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department promoted four senior officers, and one of them will make history as the department's first female Deputy Chief in its 58-year history.

Capt. Shannon Wichtendahl, a former commanding officer of the department’s Second Precinct, serving 33 years, will be present at the promotional ceremony.

Her colleague, Capt. Sean Adams, will be promoted to Deputy Chief; and Lt. Mike Clark and Lt. Harry McBrien will both be promoted to Captain.

According to a news release, VBPD Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate is humbled by the experience these law enforcement professionals bring to the table.

“Their experience and dedication to our community is inspiring, and today we witnessed history in the making with the promotion of the department’s first female to serve as the deputy chief, something that was long overdue,”said Neudigate.

