Hit and run crash causes power outages in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hit and run crash in the area of Crowdy Boulevard and Plummer Boulevard Saturday evening.

Officials were called at 7:30 p.m. advising of the crash.

According to officials, Crowdy Boulevard is currently shut down between Townpoint Road and Plummer Boulevard, and will be closed for an extended period of time due to downed power lines.

At least two dozen homes in the area are without power.

Dominion Power crews are also on scene, and crews from Suffolk Public Works have responded to set-up traffic detours.

