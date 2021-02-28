Driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed off-duty Henrico officer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a Chesterfield man they say is the hit-and-run driver that killed an off-duty veteran Henrico Police officer out for a run in Glen Allen Saturday morning.

Officials with Henrico Police said 30-year-old Justin Regensburg was taken into custody in King William County around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Regensburg was charged with felony hit-and-run of an occupied vehicle and felony hit-and-run of a pedestrian.

He is being held without bond at the Henrico County jail, officials said.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved," Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said. "Detectives will continue to work on this case alongside the State’s Medical Examiner’s Office and the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office."

Henrico Police were called just after 11 a.m. Saturday to Greenwood Road at Winfrey Road for reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

"The Henrico Police Crash Team’s preliminary investigation reveals the suspect vehicle was traveling northwest on Greenwood Road when it struck the pedestrian," Pecka said.

Donald L. Lambert Jr., a 33-year veteran of Henrico Police who was the Captain of the Division’s Special Operations Group, was hit and killed while out for a run along Greenwood Road, according to witnesses and police.

Henrico County Chief of Police Eric English said the agency was deeply saddened by the "tragic and untimely loss."

“[Lambert] was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years," English said. "My thoughts and prayers are with is family, colleagues and friends.”

Ground and air searches took place Saturday with the help of state police, Richmond Police and deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

“I would be remiss if I did not extend thanks to our community members and area law enforcement for their support. King William Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield County Police, Virginia State Police, Richmond City Police, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office all provided resources that led to the successful arrest," Pecka said. "On behalf of the entire Henrico County family, thank you for the calls, emails, and social media posts."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3Tips app, police said.

