PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after he was hit by an unknown vehicle in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

The Portsmouth Police Department said officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the 5100 block of George Washington Highway/U.S. Highway 17.

Police identified the victim as 58-year-old Johnnie Comado Williams Jr.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the police department's Strategic Traffic Unit at 757-393-8013 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.