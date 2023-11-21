Watch Now
News

Actions

Holland American Cruise Line to come to Yorktown

Historic Yorktown
Ellen Ice / WTKR
Historic Yorktown
Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 17:07:19-05

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Holland American Cruise Line is coming to Yorktown in 2025.

Cruising guests will visit the Historic Triangle and be able to travel the Colonial Parkway between Yorktown, Jamestown and Williamsburg, according to the cruise line.

princess cruises island princess ship

News

Yorktown community remains divided on its future as cruise stop

Ellen Ice
6:41 PM, Aug 14, 2023

Cruise stops in Yorktown in 2024 remains a dividing point among community

After disembarking from the ship in Yorktown near the Yorktown Battlefield, visitors can explore where the last major battle in the Revolutionary War was fought, more than 300 acres of gardens, 18th century taverns and other exhibition sites, according to the cruise line. On Duke of Gloucester Street, guests can meet historically accurate shoemakers, silversmiths and wigmakers.

Holland also says that cruisers can visit the Governor's Palace, the capitol, or shuttle to Jamestown to see the fort, Powhatan Village and the first English Settlement in Historic Jamestowne.

To check pricing on Holland American Cruise Line trips stopping in Yorktown click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign