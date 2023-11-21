Holland American Cruise Line to come to Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Holland American Cruise Line is coming to Yorktown in 2025.

Cruising guests will visit the Historic Triangle and be able to travel the Colonial Parkway between Yorktown, Jamestown and Williamsburg, according to the cruise line.

After disembarking from the ship in Yorktown near the Yorktown Battlefield, visitors can explore where the last major battle in the Revolutionary War was fought, more than 300 acres of gardens, 18th century taverns and other exhibition sites, according to the cruise line. On Duke of Gloucester Street, guests can meet historically accurate shoemakers, silversmiths and wigmakers.

Holland also says that cruisers can visit the Governor's Palace, the capitol, or shuttle to Jamestown to see the fort, Powhatan Village and the first English Settlement in Historic Jamestowne.

