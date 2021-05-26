Home Depot Foundation offers free Colonial Williamsburg admission to veterans, military families for Memorial Day weekend

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Active-duty military, reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guard members and their immediate dependents will receive free admission to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area and its two art museums through Memorial Day weekend, May 28 through 31.

The free admission is offered thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation's Honoring Service to America program, which has distributed more than 30,000 tickets since 2014.

Service members do not have to be present for qualifying guests to receive the tickets, which are provided to dependent family members of currently deployed troops with appropriate identification. Veterans who separated before retirement can bring a copy of their honorable discharge paperwork, form DD 214, as identification of service.

Weekend-long admission tickets are available at all on-site ticketing locations. Online ticketing options are not available.

Special events offered during the weekend will include a traditional Memorial Day wreath-laying on the Palace Green at 10 a.m. Monday and a bagpipe performance from the roof deck of the Governor's Palace at 4:40 p.m. Monday.

“The Home Depot Foundation is committed to serving and honoring our nation’s heroes,” said Erica Headlee, manager of programs and partnerships for The Home Depot Foundation. “We’re proud to support the Honoring Service to America program and provide veterans and military families with free Colonial Williamsburg admission during Memorial Day weekend.”