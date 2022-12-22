Home for the Holidays: Final pup leaves Richmond shelter before Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 140 pets have found a home for the holidays as part of Richmond Animal League's (RAL) is annual Operation Silent Night.

Officials with the organization said 96 cats and 46 dogs were placed in a "loving, adoptive or foster home" over the two-week event.

The shelter posted video of the last dog, Sugar Plum, leaving Tuesday evening.

"Tonight is our annual Luminary Ceremony," officials with the shelter wrote. "We'll start outside the RAL shelter for Cookies & Cocoa and then we will move inside to see the empty shelter lit up with beautiful luminaries in honor and remembrance of those special pets and people we hold in our hearts. It is a touching moment to pause and reflect on the work that we do and what we are able to accomplish as an organization and a community."

The event marked the end of a busy year for the shelter, as they've seen about 1,100 animals come through their doors, the most since the pandemic.

"Our favorite thing to say is when you adopt a pet, you are not just say, saving that one pet. You're saving two because that empty kennel again can fill right back up with another animal who needs help," Lauren Decker, RAL's special events manager, previously said.