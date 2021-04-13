Homeowner, pet displaced after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - One person and their pet have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 10 block of Croatan Trail Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call at 1:23 p.m. When firefighters with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack with two hose lines and quickly suppressed the flames.

Officials say the home sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is helping the person who was displaced.

The homeowner also required minor medical treatment; they were treated and released on scene.

No firefighter injuries were reported during this incident.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

