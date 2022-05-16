Homeowner uninjured after tree falls on Norfolk house

NORFOLK, Va. - A tree landed on a home in the 1300 block of Wilson Road Monday afternoon.

News 3 sent a photographer to the scene.

We learned that the homeowner was at home when the tree fell. It landed on the granddaughter's bedroom, but the granddaughter was not home at the time.

No one was hurt during this incident.

This was the only home that was affected.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue told us units cleared up the scene rather quickly.

Officials don't know what caused the tree to fall.

Power lines were also knocked down, and the fire department is waiting on Dominion Energy to respond to the scene.

