Homeowners in Marshall Ridley neighborhood eligible for $20K for exterior improvements

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Those who live in the Marshall Ridley neighborhood in Newport News could be eligible for up to $20,000 to improve their home's curb appeal.

The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority is offering grant money to homeowners who are eligible.

“The whole point of the program is community revitalization,” said Director Karen Wilds. “We’re looking at things like replacing a roof, replacing windows, this will contribute greatly to the appearance."

Homeowner Martin Johnson told News 3 he's interested in the program.

“It would be nice to make some improvements around the house, get some new windows, maybe fix the landscaping a little bit, that would mean a lot to us,” said Johnson.

He's lived in the Marshall Ridley neighborhood for 40 years. Johnson said he's seen a lot of changes.

“It’ll be good to help the neighborhood out, the neighborhood could use some work, a lot of neglect has been going around here," said Johnson.

There's $2 million in grant money available.

Applications are being accepted now. To apply, contact the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority at (757) 928-2620.