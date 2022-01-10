Homes hit by gunfire, shots fired at man who followed vehicle involved in Suffolk hit-and-run

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating after shots were fired at a man who followed someone reportedly involved in a hit-and-run with his vehicle, causing nearby homes to be hit by gunfire Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers were notified of the incident at 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim told them that there was a hit-and-run involving his vehicle and another car in the 900 block of White Marsh Road. The victim followed the suspect vehicle until someone in the other car shot at his vehicle, hitting both the victim's vehicle and two nearby occupied homes in the 300 block of South Division Street.

No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Chevrolet, possibly from the mid-2000s. They did not release any information about the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.