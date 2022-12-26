Homicide investigation underway after Portsmouth police find man with fatal gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department reported a homicide at 12:46 a.m. on Monday.

The homicide happened near the 100 block of Allard Road, according to the department. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound.

The PPD is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 100 block of Allard Road. An adult male was located with a fatal gunshot wound. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/7i8uXHoHAj — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.