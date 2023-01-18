Hopewell Police investigating double homicide after 'rolling gun battle'

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were killed early Wednesday morning in what was described as a "rolling gun battle."

Hopewell Police Chief AJ Starke said officers were called to the 2700 block of Courthouse Road just after 2 a.m. for a report of gunshots being fired.

Officers found a man and woman in a vehicle at the scene who appeared to have been shot multiple times. Police said they immediately began CPR, but sadly both victims died at the scene.

Starke said the investigation is ongoing, but it appears another vehicle was involved and the victims were in a type of "rolling gun battle" in which gunshots were being fired from a vehicle.

Police said multiple shell casings were found in the roadway where the victims' vehicle came to rest.

"It's disturbing that we have individuals on our streets that would have no regard for safety of innocent lives," said Starke. "It happened in a residential neighborhood. There were families home asleep at that time of morning, and to have this type of activity where live rounds are being fired in the street. It's just totally unacceptable."