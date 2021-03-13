Menu

Horse racing returns to Colonial Downs in July with ticket sales starting Monday

Mark Humphrey/AP
Irad Ortiz Jr., third from right, rides Whitmore to win the Breeders' Cup Sprint horse race at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 17:23:45-05

NEW KENT, Va. – Live racing is set to return to Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County this summer in July, August and September

Horses and trainers from around the country will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for seven weeks from July 19 through September 1 at 1:45 p.m.

Opening week kicks off with over $400,000 in Virginia bred and restricted stakes races.

“As we enter our third year of racing, Colonial Downs looks forward to once again hosting top horses and horsemen from across the country with daily purses offered amongst the highest during the summer months ,” said Jill Byrne, Vice President of Racing Operations at Colonial Downs Group. “The past year of the pandemic has been so challenging for everyone, we can’t wait to see our wonderful fans and supporters safely enjoying the excitement of live horse racing.”

Premium ticket sales go on sale Monday, March 15. For premium ticket sales and the full racing schedule, click here.

