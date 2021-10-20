Horses for healing: Officers involved in VB mass shooting participating in unique therapy program

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -Their saddles are in place, their ropes and reins are secured.

Horses at the Virginia Beach Mounted Police are ready to trot to work.

"Horses can create a bond with humans in unique and special way," said Stacy Rogers, with Equi-Kids and Equi-Vets Therapeutic Riding program of Virginia Beach.

The humans they are bonding with this weekk are officers who ran into Building 2, at the Municipal Center 2 years ago in the mass shooting tragedy in Virginia Beach where 12 employees were gunned down.

"It is the worst possible incident we could have imagined and it actually occurred that day," said Officer Lora Kreitzman with the Mounted Patrol.

Those officers who witnessed unthinkable horrors have images branded in their brain and with that comes anxiety, PTS, or mental health issues.

"Horses feed off of the emotion of the rider, so you have to leave your struggles and anxiety at the door," said Kreitzman.

Leave your worries at the door and come face to face with a 1,200 pound gentle giant.

This new pairing is part of a new program, the first of its kind in the nation where Equi-Kids and Equi-Vets has teamed up with the Virginia Beach mounted patrol for this unique type or therapy.

"It not only gives the environment to de-stress and decompress it helps them build confidence and learn a new skill," said Kreitzman.

"Horses are amazing they can read a humans emotions and help respond to give them what they need or challenge them to heal when they are suffering from trauma," said Rogers.

The officers will first try their hands in the barn, then learn everything from groundwork horseman ship skills, to at the end of the 6 week program be able to fully mount and ride a horse.