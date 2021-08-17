Hostess Brands recalls select Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns

Hostess Brands, LLC has decided to recall certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns after a potential of contaminated products was revealed.

According to Hostess Brands, and its co-manufacturer Best Harvest Bakeries, the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

Both organisms can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer from a number of short term symptoms if infected.

As of August 17, 2021, there have been no reports of infection related to the recalled products.

The products were sold and distributed throughout the United States.

Click here for more information.

