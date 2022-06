CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police is investigating an early morning homicide that occurred at a hotel.

Officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 1400 block of N. George Washington Highway on June 3, 2022 at about 5:38am after receiving reports that someone was injured.

Upon arrival, officers found a person dead.

Authorities have one person in custody and both parties involved are men.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 3 is working to learn more.