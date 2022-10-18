House GOP Leader McCarthy says local congressional race "most important" for Republicans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three weeks to go until Election Day and the race for Virginia's second congressional district is garnering national attention.

On Tuesday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy visited Virginia Beach to campaign with State Sen. Jen Kiggans in her quest to unseat Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.

In an interview with both, News 3 asked McCarthy how important the race is for Republicans to potentially regain control of the House.

"I think it's the most important," McCarthy answered. "I think when Jen Kiggans wins this seat we will win the majority of the House."

If that were to come to fruition, it could put the California Republican in line to become the next Speaker of the House.

In local and national interviews, McCarthy has been pushing a plan he calls the "Commitment to America" which he says will cut down on "wasteful" spending to address inflation.

Luria has told News 3 she believes abortion will be a major motivator for people to vote this year, while Republicans like McCarthy are trying to show a contrast on the economy.

"What's the plan then?" News 3 asked McCarthy. "To do directly the opposite of what Elaine Luria has done in voting with Nancy Pelosi. They spent $10 trillion, which spurred inflation," McCarthy answered.

"They went after energy to only have one form when America needs all the above. We'll become energy independent, so the price of your gasoline will actually be lower, so you can fill up your pump and still have money," McCarthy continued.

Kiggans said she supports the plan. "I echo what future Speaker McCarthy said about what Americans are caring about right now, what's driving voters out to vote this November and it's the economy. No matter who we talk to, the moms in the carpool line, the voters when we door knock people, the civic leagues - that's what they care about," she said.

In response to McCarthy's visit, a spokesperson for the Luria campaign said in part, “When Jen Kiggans isn’t running away from local reporters and rushing out of back doors, she is campaigning with Kevin McCarthy, who recently threatened the financial security of our country to cut Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of the House in November."

The statement is referencing a Washington Post article that says McCarthy would be examining places to cut wasteful spending if Republicans take the majority. The article says he would not "predetermine" any potential changes to entitlement programs.

