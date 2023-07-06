How a donated dry dock gate can increase fishing opportunities in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division worked with the Virginia Marine Resource Commission (VMRC) to make a donation that benefits both the environment and local anglers.

HII says they donated a caisson gate, first used by NNS decades ago, to become part of the VMRC Tower Reef. The artificial reef, located about half a mile from the Chesapeake Light Tower, is comprised of barges, vessels and subway cars.

The goal of constructing artificial reefs is to create habitats for fish similar to ones that occur naturally, according to VMRC. This attracts reef-dwelling fish, which subsequently draws in larger predator fish and creates more robust fishing opportunities for anglers.

Additionally, artificial reefs allow materials and items, like NNS’s caisson gate, to be reused and serve an environmentally-friendly purpose.

To ensure the caisson gate was environmentally ready to be placed on the seabed, NNS crews removed the dry dock gate’s loose paint, electrical items, oils and solvents. Once ready, it was towed offshore and sunk to become part of the VMRC Tower Reef.

To learn more about artificial reef sites in the Commonwealth, click here.