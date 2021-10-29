How Halloween on Hanover will be different this year

RICHMOND, Va. — "Halloween on Hanover Avenue" has been a popular Richmond tradition for years, with thousands flocking to the street to trick-or-treat. But because of COVID-19, this is the second year in a row the street won’t be closed to traffic, and an official event isn’t scheduled.

Neighbors tell CBS 6 it will be up to individual homeowners to decide whether or not to participate in handing out candy along Hanover Avenue, and that's why the neighborhood association didn't apply for a road closure permit.

Richmond Police said road closure permits have to be received at least 30 days before an event.

Shannon Heady, who lives in the 2400 block of Hanover Avenue, said she's already purchased several bags of candy for her children to hand out.

"They love Hanover so much that they don't trick-or-treat," Heady explained. "They just want to give out candy. They have no idea what it's like. But literally, the year before COVID, we gave out 4,000 individual pieces of candy. I mean, it is that level of craziness."

Because the road will remain open to traffic, Richmond Police advise you to dress your child in bright, reflective clothing. Also, if they are wearing masks that cover their face, make sure they can see well enough to cross the street safely.

Heady and her neighbors also want those coming to their street for trick-or-treating to follow CDC guidelines.

"Just wearing masks, especially not being vaccinated," said Heady. "But just being really careful is the key. Certainly, everybody wants to, you know, carry on some tradition, and the pandemic's been going on so long. We would like to see a little bit of a return, but obviously to be safe."