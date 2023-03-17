How the weather impacts spring allergies

Daily weather can play an important role in how much pollen is produced, how it is distributed and how much is in the air. Here is a look at the pollen count trend for the next few days (as of Friday, March 17).

The daily changes in pollen count are a direct result of changes in the temperature, wind, and rainfall/moisture.

Temperature

Higher temperatures will bring an increase in pollen counts. A sudden drop (or a freeze) in temperatures can halt or limit pollen production.

Wind

Pollen is easily spread by wind, which can keep pollen airborne and carry it over long distances. The direction of the wind can also bring in higher or lower pollen counts from neighboring regions.

Rain

Steady rain showers can wash the pollen away, keeping it from flying through the air. On dry days, there is less moisture in the air to weigh down the pollen when the wind blows. This helps more pollen travel farther and more easily.

Cooler temperatures, light winds, and rain will result in the lowest pollen counts. Warmer temperatures, strong winds, and dry conditions will result in the highest pollen counts.

The time of day also plays an important role in pollen counts. Pollen tends to rise in the morning, peak midday then drop in the evening.

Different allergens peak at different times of the year. Tree pollen is the main allergen in the spring. Grass pollen levels start to rise in late spring and early summer, usually late May through early July. Ragweed season begins in the late summer, peaking in September and typically ending by the first frost.

Here are some suggestions to reduce your exposure to the things that trigger your allergy symptoms:

