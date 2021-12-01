How to get Christmas tree home safely

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's that time of year! People across the country are going to tree lots to find the perfect Christmas tree.

Finding the perfect tree is already a stressful situation, but the real challenge is figuring out how to take home the tree safely.

Just like moving furniture, appliances or other large objects, transporting a tree is no different. If not properly secured, a tree can cause vehicle damage such as scratched paint, torn door seals or distorted window frames. It could even fly off or out of the vehicle.

“It is important for you to be prepared before you go to cut down your Christmas tree,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Taking time to make sure that your tree is properly secured to your vehicle can ensure that you do not damage your own vehicle or someone else’s.”

Luckily, AAA Tidewater has provided some easy and simple tips to transport trees this holiday season: