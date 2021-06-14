How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

NORFOLK, Va. - Amazon Prime Day is one week away.

It'll be held June 21 and 22.

The annual event gives Prime members a chance to score deals on millions of products.

Before you start loading up your shopping cart, though, we got some advice from a shopping expert to find out how to get the best bargains.

Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot, says you'll likely find the best sales on Amazon brand products, like Alexa.

You'll also find deals on smart home devices, TVs and laptops, small appliances, home decor, beauty and fashion.

Click here to see some of the early deals already available.

Although you have to be a Prime member to get these deals, you can do a free 30 day trial.

While you will see a lot of deals, Skirboll says there are some things you're better off buying later in the year.

"Four categories to avoid on Prime day, save yourself for Black Friday and closer to the holiday season, gaming consoles, toys, Apple products, and cameras," said Skirboll.

To make sure you're getting the best price on something, check websites like Camel Camel Camel.

It tracks prices of Amazon products so you can see when it's selling for the lowest price.

You should also check sales going on at other stores next week.

Hundreds of retailers now offer their own deals on Prime Day to compete with Amazon.