How to get your COVID-19 shot, test at Military Circle Mall for the week of September 6

NORFOLK, Va. - More opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to Military Circle Mall in Norfolk next week.

After a second week of robust response to the first COVID-19 community testing event at the mall, where 194 people were tested, the Virginia Department of Health will be providing testing opportunities each week through the month of September and possibly beyond. This is in addition to the ongoing vaccination efforts being held at the mall on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The demand for testing has increased across Hampton Roads as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting health director for the Norfolk Department of Public Health, reports that the number of individuals interested in vaccinations has been on the rise over the last several weeks.

“While the MCM saw anywhere between 69-197 patients in July, this past Tuesday [August 31] there were 340 individuals presenting for vaccinations, and 215 on Thursday [September 29]," Dr. Jaberi said.

This includes immunocompromised people who are now seeking a third dose.

Vaccination clinics

Vaccination clinics at Military Circle Mall, located at 880 N. Military Highway, will be held next week on Tuesday, September 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccines are available for people age 12 and and older. Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged.

Anyone who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:

Tuesday, September 7 - 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines



Thursday, September 9 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines



Testing clinic

The testing clinic at the mall will be held Wednesday, September 8 from 1-5 p.m.

Testing is available for people ages 3 and older. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No registration is needed; just walk right in. PCR testing only.

There is no cost to receiving the vaccine or testing.

Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for anyone without an ID.

If you're seeking a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you can click here to request a new record. Click on the highlighted box on the left of the page.

Health officials say getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline by calling (757) 683-2745.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.