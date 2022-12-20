How to keep your pet safe during the holidays

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The holidays can be a fun time of year. But your pets may need a watchful eye.

Dr. Tiffany Spannagel, a veterinarian with Kiln Creek Animal Care, said pets should avoid eating fatty foods and keep chocolate far away.

In addition, Spannagel said to watch out for poinsettias and lilies which are especially toxic to cats.

If you put additives in the water for live Christmas trees, that can also be toxic. And, while tinsel, ornaments and bows are pretty, they can cause internal blockages.

“Don’t give your pet food that they wouldn’t normally get, no extra treats just because it’s Christmas, keep things up off the floor," Spannagel said. "If you do notice any vomiting or diarrhea, contact your vet immediately.”

There is a poison control hotline just for animals at 888-426-4435. A consultation fee may apply.