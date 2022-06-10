How to participate in 'March For Our Lives' events in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The organization ‘March For Our Lives’ is protesting to end gun violence locally and nationwide on June 11, 2022 in wake of the tragedies that took place in Uvalde and Buffalo.

There will be two marches taking place in cities in Hampton Roads. Norfolk will have a march beginning at the World Trade Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Virginia Beach will have a march that begins at City Hall at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

To sign up and find out more information on March For Our Lives Norfolk, Va. click here.

To sign up and find out more information on March For Our Lives Virginia Beach, Va. click here.