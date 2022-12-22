How to protect your pipes from bursting during extreme weather

There's a possibility for below-freezing temperatures in our area starting tomorrow into the holiday weekend, so it's important to protect your pipes.
Suffolk Public Utilities is reminding citizens to take precautions to protect their pipes during these weather conditions.
Here are a few ways you can prevent the expense of burst pipes:
- Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes (i.e – the faucet at your kitchen sink overlooking a window). Running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing. You can also open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children.
- Disconnect your water hose from your outdoor spigot in the winter. The water inside the hose can freeze, and the freezing continues back into the spigot until it reaches your pipes. Any pipe that freezes can burst.
- Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.