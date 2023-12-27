How you can get a free or discounted Lyft ride in Hampton Roads on New Year’s Eve

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A nonprofit is helping people avoid drunk driving in Hampton Roads by offering free or reduced Lyft rides on New Year’s Eve.

The organization, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR), is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride effort that aims to combat drunk driving.

Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “payment” tab under the “add Lyft pass” option.

With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

The code can be accessed here on Sunday at 3 p.m. and can be redeemed while supplies last. The code can only be used on rides from Sunday at 4 p.m. until Monday at 4 a.m.

Rides must originate from or end on the Southside or Peninsula. After claiming the code on Lyft, it will expire within six hours.