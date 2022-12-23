How You Can Help: Dozens of hounds left roaming in rural Virginia

Dozens of hounds were left roaming in rural Virginia.

We took a deeper dive into why this is happening and what can you do to help.

“This is Gus he’s a four-year-old hound it’s suspected that he was left intentionally, local rescues tell me they are inundated with cases like this,” Debbie Broughton, with Animal Control, said.

26 hounds in just eight days were all received from rural Sussex County.

“We know some of these animals their collars are taken off and they’re just turned loose, and just let them go,” Broughton said.

Broughton says that typically hounds are discarded if they don't perform during hunting season, leaving Animal Control to pick up dozens.

“Comes a time when we cannot stockpile these animals in our facility and we have to make other decisions.”

The county then turns to rescues like Coastal Paws.

Raquel Linger is the director and she rescues hounds like one pup named Marlo.

“She was well taken care of and someone either took her and dropped her off or discarded her,” Linger said. “You can just see what a sweet docile dog this is.”

But, she needs help.

“I lose sleep, it’s horrible because how many fosters and adopters are out there, there’s not that many/ I’m running out,” Linger tells News 3.

She says she does what she can to make a difference.

“I do it because I love the animals and they’re just worth it,” Linger explains.

For more information on volunteering, fostering, and adopting, click here.

