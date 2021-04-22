How you can participate in Clean the Bay Day

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - It spans from Maryland to Virginia at 200 miles long, the Chesapeake Bay is a beautiful home to plants, animals and a valued resource for us all in Hampton Roads.

"If we don't take care of it we wont be able to use it," said Kristin Webb, Clean the Bay Coordinator with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

For 33 years volunteers have worked to clean up the biggest estuary in the U.S all part of Clean the Bay Day.

"Clean the Bay Day is an opportunity for everyone in communities throughout Virginia to clean out the waterways," said Webb.

More than 50,000 people have donated their time and energy to cleaning up the waterways and beaches around the bay as part of the event. That has resulted in more than 6.5 million pounds of debris removed from the nearly 7,400 miles of shoreline.

"There is so much out here," she said. "Plastic bags, bottles, cigarettes, cndy wrappers, left over soda cans."

Lately Webb said masks, gloves and more plastics have also made their way into the bay and along the shoreline.

"All of the streams, all the rivers connect and it all ends up here so that includes fertilizers, pet wastes, it all comes in here."

Which is where you come in. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation needs your help in being a good steward steward of the environment ,and keep the bay clean for generations to come.

Clean the Bay day runs for six days from May 31 to June 5.

The event gives participants flexibility to do a litter clean-up anytime and as much as you want during that six-day period.

