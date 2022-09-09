Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens with 3 new haunted houses

Howl-O-Scream is officially back at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and is sure to give visitors a fright.

This year Busch Gardens is featuring three new haunted houses: Inferno, Death Water Bayou, and Nevermore Chapter 2.

Nevermore Chapter 2 is a continuation of last year's Nevermore, based on Virginia native Edgar Allen Poe.

"Our interpretation is, what if we explored a house where Edgar Allen Poe grew up?" said Matthew Edwards, the manager of events at Busch Gardens.

Nevermore Chapter 2 brings literature to life and is guaranteed to give you a scare, along with an English lesson.

"It's a little more reality-based but there's a lot of really fun easter eggs for people that are familiar with Edgar Allen Poe's work," continued Edwards.

Also debuting this year is Inferno, a hellish trip into the underworld.

Along with Death Water Bayou, a swampy scared filled with the ghosts and ghouls of Mardi Gras.

"If you're used the area of the park that's more circus or clowned themed, this year is a dark Mardi Gras festival," explained Edwards.

But other Howl-O-Scream favorites, like the Killarney Diner, are returning for another year.

"Something weird has been going on, there's a new blue plate special, and turns out [the diner] has been overrun by zombies," Edwards explained.

And fighting experiences aren't only found inside the haunted houses. Busch gardens says visitors be surrounded by terror, with surprises around every corner.

"Our terror-tories are through the park so it's fun you never know where the scares are gonna end up when you're walking through," said Cassady Watson, a spokesperson for Busch Gardens.

This year's Howl-O-Scream features three new terror-tories, including a Marie Antionette inspired section filled with headless ladies in France.

Other new terror-tories this year include Gordon Gardens in Italy and Scary Tale Road in Rhinefield.

Returning terror-tories this year are Meat Market, Ripper Row, and Roaming Hack Pack.

And don't forget about your favorite fall snacks.

"We have themed cocktails, fall appetizers, pumpkin everything," said Busch Gardens President, Kevin Lembke. "Get your pumpkin pretzels, get your beer, and get scared."

Howl-O-Scream kicks off Friday, Septmeber 9, and continues through Halloween night. The event is offered on select nights starting at 6 p.m. and you can find a full list of dates here.

