Howmet Aerospace hosts hiring events in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations is hosting multiple in-person job fairs for numerous manufacturing production positions.

A representative from Howmet Aerospace says the event is open to everyone and pre-registration is not required. Those attending ae asked to bring a current resume as interviews will be conducted at the job fair.

The job fair is for the following positions:

Assemblers and Wax Pattern Repair (Production)

General Production Workers

Production Team Leaders

Production Supervisors

The job fair will be held at Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations on One Howmet, Hampton, VA 23661.

There are two job fair events:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You can find more information on the Howmet Aerospace website.