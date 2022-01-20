HRT bus services end early Friday, snow routes take effect Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit is putting the brakes on bus service Friday as the Hampton Roads area braces for snow. That's a big concern for people who use HRT to get around.

HRT buses will stop running after 6 p.m. Friday, and snow routes will go into effect Saturday.

Officials with HRT said they want riders to have patience.

"We encourage our customers to plan ahead," said Tom Holden, a spokesperson for HRT.

Due to the amount of snow and ice Hampton Roads is expected to see, Holden said there will be 23 fewer routes out of HRT's usual 73.

"We won't have any MAX routes running, and regular Peninsula commuter routes will not be running as well," Holden said.

That leaves riders to strategize.

"As far as right now, hopefully, I'm relying on a Lyft, but if they're not running I don't have a route to work," said Christopher Lane, who uses HRT to commute.

When snow routes are in effect, some regularly serviced transit locations are not used, leaving some to be concerned about their job.

"I may have a write-up if I do miss work," Lane said.

HRT leaders said another concern comes from bus drivers getting to work, due to weather and labor shortages.

"I just want people to have patience, to understand that this is an unusual event. Everybody is doing their best to deliver the service that they want, and we will get through this as we always do," Holden said.

According to HRT leaders, on Friday, the last westbound light train departs Newtown at 6:05 p.m. and arrives at Ft Norfolk/EVMC at 6:31 p.m. The last eastbound train departs Ft. Norfolk/EVMC at 6:11 p.m. and arrives at Newtown Road at 6:37 p.m.

The last boarding on the Elizabeth River Ferry will leave High Street at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, the agency will then implement its Snow Routes service plan as another round of snow, this time heavier than the first, is expected to significantly slow traffic and transit services throughout Hampton Roads.

Only 23 routes will operate out of the normal 73, and all will be on a one-hour service frequency.

The following Southside local Snow Routes will be in service: 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 23, 45, 47, 57, 202, and 212.

The following Peninsula Snow Routes will be in service: 101, 106, 112, 114 and 213.

All local bus service hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When Snow Routes are in effect, some regularly serviced transit locations are not used. For more information on this, visit gohrt.com.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings