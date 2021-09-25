HRT looks to extend Tide light rail to Military Circle, begin new bus line to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads Transit plans to extend The Tide light rail to Military Circle as Norfolk looks to redevelop the area.

HRT is also considering a new Bus Rapid Transit line connection the eastern end of the light rail line to Naval Station Norfolk in order to serve more commuters.

“Light rail serving the expanding Sentara Leigh Hospital campus and the redevelopment of Military Circle would give The Tide a solid anchor on its eastern end that supports access to jobs and economic development,” said Sam Sink, Director of Transit Development for HRT.

According to HRT, the extension and bus line are still in the study phase. A virtual meeting and three pop-up events at local transit sites in October will give commuters a chance to learn more about the proposed project.

The pop-up events will be held on the following dates:

Monday, October 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wards Corner Transfer Station (Granby Street, Norfolk)

Tuesday, October 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Military Circle Transfer Area (Ring Road, Norfolk)

Thursday, October 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Newtown Road Station (Newtown Road and Curlew Drive, Norfolk)

To view the Naval Station Norfolk Transit Corridor Project Virtual Meeting and provide your feedback, click here.