HRT offering $4,000 sign-on bonuses as launch of 757 Express approaches

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads Transit is offering sign-on bonuses and significant pay increases and they prepare to launch their new route, the 757 Express, in the fall.

The 757 Express is a new bus route that will make stops every 15 minutes during rush hour, requiring more bus operators than ever before.

HRT is currently offering $4,000 sign on bonus for new bus and light-rail operators and $5,000 for mechanics.

News 3 spoke with HRT applicants. Davonte McGhee, who was applying to become a bus operator, says with rising inflation, he couldn't pass up HRT's new incentives. McGhee says he used to drive for Amazon, but HRT offers more opportunities his future.

"My previous driving jobs paid ok, for the average person who's just barely trying to make it," McGhee explained. "But this job does pay more. I can definitely say that I can make it further...with this pay."

Starting July 1, HRT is also raising several salaries by at least $1.25.

New bus operators are now making $20 an hour, with seasoned operators making over $27.07. Bus operators in training are making $19.50 an hour.

Both light rail operators and mechanics are making over $28 an hour.

HRT is hosting another job fair on July 29 at their Norfolk location.

