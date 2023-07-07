HRT significantly drops fares for certain bus routes

HAMPTON, Va. - Riding the bus just got cheaper, thanks to Hampton Roads Transit which cut its fares for the 757 Express routes, formerly known as MAX.

“I think it’s really good for people who have transportation issues," said bus rider Cheyenne Alvarez.

Alvarez is one of the 125,000 riders who used the 757 Express routes between June 2022 and June 2023.

"I personally like using public transportation for the environment, but I think it’s really nice that they reduced the fares by so much," said Alvarez.

Previously a one-way ticket was $4; now it's $2. A day pass was $7.50; now it's $4.50.

The routes impacted are all of the 900-series routes, including 921, 960, 961, 964, 966, 967, 972, and 980.

They're most often used by commuters getting to and from the Southside and the Peninsula.

“If you were someone who lives in Hampton and works in Norfolk, you could take the route 961, or if you’re someone who lives in Norfolk but works at the Oceanfront, you could take our 960," said Hampton Roads Transit spokesperson Alexis Majied. "It’s geared towards picking you up, and getting you to your destination a lot faster, without all the stops in between.”

Majied told News 3 the company did an analysis a few months ago and determined they could afford to slash prices and hopefully attract more customers.

This is the first time HRT has made a permanent fare reduction.