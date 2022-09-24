HRT welcomes 24 new buses for 757 Express service launching in October

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads Transit welcomed 24 new buses for their express service.

On Thursday, HRT officially welcomed 24 new buses with the 757 Express logo as they continue to prepare for the October 30 launch of the service on the Peninsula.

The 757 Express is a new bus route that will make stops every 15 minutes during rush hour, requiring more bus operators than ever before.

The initial 757 Express service begins on Route 112. The route runs from the King-Lincoln Park Fishing Pier, past Patrick Henry Mall, through downtown and the Newport News Shipbuilding, and north to Lee Hall.

The 112 is the busiest route on the Peninsula, and at 24 miles it is the second longest in HRT’s system.

According to HRT, there will also be new shelters with solar lighting, improved technology that allows customers to track their buses on their phones, better pay for operators, and an enhanced maintenance program to keep those shelters clean.

“This is just the start,” said William E. Harrell, President, and CEO of HRT. “Our mission is to connect Hampton Roads with transportation solutions that are reliable, safe, efficient, and sustainable. The 757 Express is part of that mission.”

