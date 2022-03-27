Watch
Huge black bear goes through family's trash in Western Branch area of Chesapeake

News 3 Viewer
Posted at 10:17 PM, Mar 26, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Imagine a huge black bear in your trash can eating yesterday's dinner.

A News 3 viewer, Jeremiah Field, sent in a shocking video of a black bear going through his family's trash in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake.

He says this bear has been in his family's trash nearly every other day. They believe the bear is 600 pounds and gave birth to a couple of cubs a few weeks ago that the family has spotted.

This particular night, the black bear received the family's Plaza Azteca leftovers.

Check out the full video here.

