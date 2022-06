VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Human remains were found in a wooded area Saturday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, around 10:25 a.m., someone spotted human remains in a wooded area in the 1300 block of Shore Drive.

Police responded to the scene. The identity of the remains and cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.

The remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Norfolk.

This is a developing story.