Human remains found near debris from 2022 Bertie Co. house fire: Deputies

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Bertie County Sheriff Office say it is investigating a death after finding skeletal remains on Wednesday believed to be of a human.

Deputies were dispatched to 107 Second Street, Kelford, and spoke with a person cleaning debris from the home that was destroyed by fire on June 21, 2022.

The person reported that while cleaning the debris, they located the skeletal remains and contacted the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation was conducted in 2022 and ruled as an accidental fire due to a short in the electrical system.

At this time, the BCSO along with the State Bureau of Investigation Arson Unit will be investigating to identify the skeletal remains and cause of death.

The cause of death is unknown, and the skeletal remains have been removed for testing to identify the skeletal remains.

There are no further details to release at this time.

