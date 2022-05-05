Hundreds of single moms, widows, military moms to be honored at 22nd annual Mother's Day Celebration

NORFOLK, Va. - Locally-based church ministry Joy Ministries will be celebrating hundreds of mothers across Hampton Roads on Sunday with a special Mother's Day event.

According to a release from the ministry, the 22nd annual Mother's Day Celebration is free and open to all single mothers, widows and military moms whose husbands are deployed. Attendees will receive a meal, a free gift and live entertainment, as well as childcare for children under age 18.

More than 30,000 women and children from across Hampton Roads have registered for this event over the past 22 years.

The ministry and annual Mother's Day lunch giveaway was started by Danette Crawford, who previously told News 3 she was also a single mother and could relate to the experiences single mothers also faced.

Sunday's event will take place at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott beginning at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, May 8th. To register or learn more about the event, click here.