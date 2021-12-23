Husband of VB mass shooting victim reflects on another holiday without loved on

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - "That’s one of the first ones I bought her in California," says Jason Nixon.

The Nixon family tree is filled with decades of memories.

"Everytime we went somewhere we wouldget ornament that was our thing," I am trying to keep traditions alive that is what Kate would want."

While Kate's presence is felt every where in the home and seen in their three girls faces ,the reality is -- it's another holiday without her.

"It gets worse one daughter was breaking down crying a little bit, she misses her mom, her mom should be here for Christmas and the holidays," said Nixon.

Kate Nixon, a veteran engineer was gunned down alongside 11 of her coworkers inside Building 2 she wanted to bring a gun to work that day, fearful of trouble brewing but decided against it.

"She would want me to keep fighting she was a no nonsense person she did what was right, she was person that wouldn’t deviate from anything hard," Nixon said.

Month after month Nixon fights for closure--- not satisfied with the no motive found from several official reports

"I think think the FBI got it with work greivences they didn’t devulge just scratched the surface," he said.

Recently he's been attending the State Commission meetings -- 21 members appointed mostly by the Governor is tasked with finding gaps in the other reports released.

"They haven’t done the investigation part just trying to figure out how to ask questions," he said.

Nixon says its been a slow process -- he's concerned that the commission has no suponea power.

Last week he was appointed to the 5-31 memorial committee -- thankful, as he has expressed his distaste with one not being built nearly 3 years later.

"The memorial should be based on what families of deceased would want and itshould be somber memorial," said Nixon.

For now, it's one foot forward being a full time father and fighting for justice while keeping Kate's memory alive.

Thhere is no timetable on when the 5-31 memorial will be built, as far as the state commission their report should be out in the Summer of 2022.

