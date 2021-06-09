"Motivated by perceived workplace grievances"; FBI report into Virginia Beach mass shooting released

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it has concluded its investigation into the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) regarding the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.

The FBI said it has provided a final verbal briefing to the police department.

The FBI release said, "At the request of VBPD, the FBI provided significant law enforcement assistance to the police department’s response and investigation of the incident. In the immediate aftermath, the bureau deployed crisis management and operational personnel to assist with the local response. This included field Evidence Response Teams and experts from the FBI Laboratory who conducted a complex 10-day evidence recovery operation and forensic investigation of the crime scene in Municipal Center Building 2, and specialists from the Victim Services Division who were deployed to support victims, family members, and others impacted by the incident. In support of the police department’s investigation, FBI agents conducted numerous victim and witness interviews, and computer experts examined digital evidence."

Here is a copy of their findings:

FBI Assessment of Attacker’s Motivation

As part of the investigative team’s effort to determine the shooter’s motivation for the workplace attack, VBPD requested assistance from the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), based in Quantico, Virginia. BAU has completed its analysis of the information and evidence gathered throughout the investigation and shared its key findings with VBPD during the final briefing.

Following is the summary of BAU’s key findings:

BAU assesses the shooter was motivated by perceived workplace grievances, which he fixated on for years. BAU found the shooter struggled with how he perceived his own work performance and how others at work viewed him. The shooter’s inflated sense of self-importance contributed to this conflict and led him to believe he was unjustly and repeatedly criticized and slighted. Violence was viewed by the shooter as a way to reconcile this conflict and restore his perverted view of justice. BAU assesses the shooter’s perceived grievances began taking shape as early as 2014, and he purposely isolated himself by disengaging from relationships to conceal his intentions. For this reason, BAU assesses that no individual or group was in a position to see the confluence of behaviors that may have forewarned the attack. BAU assesses that the shooter suffered from significant mental health stressors which appear to have contributed in part to his decompensation in advance of the attack; however mental health stressors alone cannot explain the Virginia Beach attack.

The FBI said, "BAU further assesses that the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooter is similar in many ways to other active shooters studied by the FBI. Mass shootings are a predatory act, generally with planned and purposeful violence intended for an identified target, person, place, or institution. It is important to note that only the shooter knew the real reason why he committed this horrific act of violence; however, at this time, the FBI is confident, based on evidence collected, that the above assessment is accurate."

In March the final investigation from the City of Virginia Beach on the mass shooting was released. According to a letter sent to families by the Virginia Beach city manager investigators, "deliberately and methodically processed evidence, conducted interviews, ran tests, and tested theories." The final report detailed the tragic events that took place on May 31, 2019. However, the letter states that unfortunately, "no evidence was found that sheds light on the shooter's motive."

The mass shooting left 12 people, including 11 city employees and a contractor, dead, five people physically injured and hundreds more impacted.

